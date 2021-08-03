Stifel Nicolaus Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $120.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $113.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.21. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,716 shares of company stock worth $15,996,067. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.