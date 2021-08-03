Stingray Digitl to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.55 million.

