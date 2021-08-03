Stipend (SPD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $200.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $951,232.74 and approximately $200.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0753 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,050.20 or 1.00119398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031541 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.06 or 0.01034245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00333701 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.64 or 0.00412168 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00070365 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004845 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,636,093 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

