STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €37.90 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.17 ($44.91).

Shares of STM stock opened at €34.98 ($41.15) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.43.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

