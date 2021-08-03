Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,091 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,718% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

