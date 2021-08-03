Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of DouYu International Call Options (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,798 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 4,532 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.75.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

DOYU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.