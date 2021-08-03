Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Call Options (NYSE:AGCB)

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 925% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

