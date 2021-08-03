Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $503,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.