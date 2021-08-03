Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 412.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,955,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $291.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $213.63 and a 12-month high of $293.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,013 shares of company stock worth $51,933,494 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

