Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

