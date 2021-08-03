Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SRI opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

