Storj Price Reaches $0.97 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Storj has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002548 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $280.87 million and $26.69 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00061932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.00804114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00093755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,713,587 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.