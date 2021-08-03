Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,211 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,456,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,936,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $219.30. 2,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,011. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.79.

