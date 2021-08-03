Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,751 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 126,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,746,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

