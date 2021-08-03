Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,919.92

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,919.92 and last traded at $1,827.13, with a volume of 43 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,919.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,848.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Straumann alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,642.53.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.