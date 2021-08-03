Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce sales of $79.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $25.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $328.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.15 million to $339.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $484.61 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $520.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%.

INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,887. The company has a market cap of $924.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

