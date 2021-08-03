Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.98

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.98 and last traded at C$18.88, with a volume of 302873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

