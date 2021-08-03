Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.36. Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $5,650,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $1,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 129,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

