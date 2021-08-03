Sunrun (RUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.69 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,056. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

