Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,420,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $16,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after buying an additional 1,087,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $12,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

