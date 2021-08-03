Super Micro Computer (SMCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMCI opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

