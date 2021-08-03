Surmodics (SRDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $759.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

