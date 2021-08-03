Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Sustainable Development Acquisition I’s (OTCMKTS:SDACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Sustainable Development Acquisition I had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDACU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDACU. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $22,388,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,095,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,950,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,748,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,960,000.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

