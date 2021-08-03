SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $108.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.30. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.