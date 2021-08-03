Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $50.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

