Synthetic Biologics (SYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11).

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37. Synthetic Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

