Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

SYY traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $71.83. 26,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,311. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

