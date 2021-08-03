Sysco (SYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

