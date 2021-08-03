T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $180.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $133.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.36.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.90. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,406 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

