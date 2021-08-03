T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $148.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. HSBC boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US stock remained flat at $$144.91 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,495. The company has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.90. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,047 shares of company stock worth $18,120,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $28,076,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 338,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 41,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

