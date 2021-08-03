T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $211.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TROW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reissued a sell rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.33.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $206.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

