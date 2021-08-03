T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. T2 Biosystems has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. On average, analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTOO opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

