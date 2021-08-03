Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Price Down 8%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.53 and last traded at $44.53. Approximately 436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 83,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $867.74 million, a PE ratio of -439.96, a P/E/G ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.80.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.