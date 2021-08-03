Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Price Down 8%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.53 and last traded at $44.53. Approximately 436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 83,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $867.74 million, a PE ratio of -439.96, a P/E/G ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.80.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

