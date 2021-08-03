Tai Keung Chung Sells 17,862 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tai Keung Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 21st, Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30.
Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 67,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,243. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $164,000.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
