Tai Keung Chung Sells 17,862 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tai Keung Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 67,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,243. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $164,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

