Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Shares of TTWO opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

