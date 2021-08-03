Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.26.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,650. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.