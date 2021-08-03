Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,425 shares of company stock worth $5,312,283. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. 14,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.51. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 3.08.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

