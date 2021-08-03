Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,544,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 230,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

TGT stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.45. 79,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.19. Target Co. has a one year low of $126.25 and a one year high of $263.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.