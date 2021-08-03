TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$66.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 target price on TC Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.55.

TRP stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.23. 736,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.32. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

