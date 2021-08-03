TD Securities Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCW. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.83.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$670.05 million and a P/E ratio of -12.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.58. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.