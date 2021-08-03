Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS stock opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

QTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.