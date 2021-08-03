Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.12 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $415.23 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $416.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.44.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

