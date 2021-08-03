Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 161 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS stock opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

