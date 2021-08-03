Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 250 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $544.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.28. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 25,675 shares worth $14,940,228. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

