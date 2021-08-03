Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 35,432 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,432 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $179.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.01. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $115.62 and a 52 week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

