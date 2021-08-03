Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.