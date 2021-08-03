Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,787 shares of company stock worth $82,578,423 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.36 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.