Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $42.31.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.