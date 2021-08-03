Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.95.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,340 shares of company stock worth $26,488,114 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $533.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $544.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

