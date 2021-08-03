Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.16

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.16 and last traded at C$27.96, with a volume of 1408026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECK.B shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

